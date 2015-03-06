South Sudan peace talks adjourn with no deal

ADDIS ABABA, March 6 (Reuters) - Peace talks between South Sudan’s government and rebels adjourned on Friday and there was no date set for the next meeting, a mediation official said.

Fighting erupted in December 2013 after a political dispute in which President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar as deputy president.

East African intergovernmental body IGAD, which had organised the talks, will issue a statement later on Friday, the official said. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)