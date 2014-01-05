FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sustained gunfire heard in South Sudan's capital
January 5, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sustained gunfire heard in South Sudan's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

JUBA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sustained gunfire was heard in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, on Sunday, as peace talks between rebels and the government faced further delay in neighbouring Ethiopia.

A Reuters reporter heard the gunfire coming from the direction of the military headquarters of the government SPLA forces, towards the northern outskirts of the city.

South Sudan has been rocked by fighting that erupted last month in the capital but quickly spread to other parts of the country. Although Juba has been largely calm since the first days of the unrest, there was a brief gun fight on Saturday evening, and residents talk of growing tensions.

Rebel and government negotiators were supposed to begin their first face-to-face talks at 1200 GMT in Addis Ababa with the aim of halting the clashes, which have killed more than a thousand people. But by 1645 GMT there was no sign of the two sides sitting down together.

Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey

