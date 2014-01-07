FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan rebels, government begin talks on ceasefire
#Energy
January 7, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

South Sudan rebels, government begin talks on ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels and a government delegation started face-to-face peace talks, aimed at ending fighting that has left the world’s newest state on the brink of a civil war, both sides said on Tuesday.

The talks in neighbouring Ethiopia will focus on brokering a ceasefire to halt the three-week long outburst of ethnic violence that has killed at least a thousand people and driven 200,000 from their homes. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Richard Logh; Editing by Duncan Miriri/Jeremy Gaunt)

