China calls for immediate ceasefire in South Sudan
January 6, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

China calls for immediate ceasefire in South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China, the biggest investor in South Sudan’s oil industry, called for an immediate ceasefire in the world’s newest state on Monday as peace talks to end a three-week outburst of ethnic fighting faced delay.

“China’s position with regards to the current situation in South Sudan is very clear,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a news conference on the first stop of an African tour in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. “First, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence.” (Reporting by Aaron Maasho,; Editing by Richard Lough and Angus MacSwan)

