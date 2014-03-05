FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire erupts in army base in S. Sudan capital - witness
March 5, 2014

Gunfire erupts in army base in S. Sudan capital - witness

JUBA, March 5 (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted inside the main military barracks in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, almost three months after fighting between soldiers in the city sparked a broader conflict.

The body of a government soldier lay in the street outside the military headquarters and a column of smoke billowed into the sky from inside the compound, sending panicked residents running through the streets.

It was not immediately clear what started the fighting but it did not appear to be a confrontation between government forces and rebels. Clashes between those two factions have largely been fought in other region’s of the country. (Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)

