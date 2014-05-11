South Sudan's army, rebels accuse each other of breaking ceasefire

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army and rebel forces accused each other on Sunday of violating a ceasefire hours after it came into effect, charges that will frustrate international mediators who had pressured both sides to stop the ethnic-fuelled conflict.

Army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters his forces were attacked in oil producing Unity State, with one incident near the flashpoint town of Bentiu. Rebel military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang reported army violations in Unity and Upper Nile states.

There was no immediate independent verification of either account. An official from the U.N. mission in South Sudan had no immediate word about any violations.