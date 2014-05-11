FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan's army, rebels accuse each other of breaking ceasefire
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 11, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

South Sudan's army, rebels accuse each other of breaking ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army and rebel forces accused each other on Sunday of violating a ceasefire hours after it came into effect, charges that will frustrate international mediators who had pressured both sides to stop the ethnic-fuelled conflict.

Army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters his forces were attacked in oil producing Unity State, with one incident near the flashpoint town of Bentiu. Rebel military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang reported army violations in Unity and Upper Nile states.

There was no immediate independent verification of either account. An official from the U.N. mission in South Sudan had no immediate word about any violations.

Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.