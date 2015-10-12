FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda to announce start of troop withdrawal from South Sudan
October 12, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Uganda to announce start of troop withdrawal from South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Uganda will announce plans to start withdrawing its troops from South Sudan on Monday, the government spokesman said, a move that will be welcomed by Western and other states who have long voiced concern about the presence of Ugandan forces.

“Uganda (government) shortly to announce UPDF leaves (South Sudan) starting today,” Opondo said on Twitter, after Uganda sent an undisclosed number of soldiers in December 2013 after conflict erupted. Most were posted to the area around South Sudan’s capital Juba. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and Andrew Heavens)

