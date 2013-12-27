FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan neighbours say will not accept any violent overthrow of Kiir
December 27, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan neighbours say will not accept any violent overthrow of Kiir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s neighbours said on Friday they would not accept any violent overthrow of President Salva Kiir’s democratically elected government after almost two weeks of clashes between government troops and those loyal to his former deputy.

Speaking at an extraordinary heads of state meeting held by east African body Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kiir and ex-vice president Riek Machar to seize “the small window of opportunity” and start peace talks.

“Let it be known that we in IGAD will not accept the unconstitutional overthrow of a duly and democratically elected government in South Sudan. Violence has never provided optimum solutions,” Kenyatta said, according to a statement released by the State House. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)

