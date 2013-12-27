South Sudan neighbours say Kiir committed to ceasefire

NAIROBI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s government has committed to an immediate ceasefire, the country’s regional neighbours said on Friday, as they urged rebel leader Riek Machar to make the same commitment.

Regional heads of state who attended a meeting of east African body Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Kenyan capital Nairobi, said they want all the warring parties in South Sudan to meet for talks by Dec. 31.

“(IGAD) welcomes the commitment by the government of Republic of South Sudan to an immediate cessation of hostilities and calls upon Dr Riek Machar and other parties to make similar commitments,” a communique from the 23rd Extraordinary Session of IGAD said. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)