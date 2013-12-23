FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan minister denies rebels control oil fields
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 23, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan minister denies rebels control oil fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s government remains in control of the country’s oil fields and will not accept a rebel demand for politicians detained by the authorities over a “foiled coup” to be freed for peace talks to start, the information minister said on Monday.

Former Vice-President Riek Machar said on Monday his rebel forces were in control of all the major oil fields in Unity and Upper Nile states and that he was open to dialogue with Juba but only if his political allies were released from detention.

“There is no way we will release anybody who is accused of a coup d‘etat,” Information Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters by telephone, while also dismissing Machar’s comments about controlling South Sudan’s oil fields as “wishful thinking”. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.