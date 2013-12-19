Oil workers at S. Sudan U.N. base expected to be evacuated- U.N.

JUBA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - About 200 oil workers who sought refuge at a United Nations base in Unity State, a South Sudanese oil-producing region bordering Sudan, are expected to be evacuated by their oil firm, a U.N. official said on Thursday.

“We expect their presence to be temporary because we understand that the company they are working for will be arranging for transport to get out of Unity State,” Joe Contreras, U.N. spokesman in South Sudan, told Reuters by phone, without saying which company they worked for.