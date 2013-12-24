FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Sudan oil output down by 45,000 bpd due to clashes -minister
December 24, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

S. Sudan oil output down by 45,000 bpd due to clashes -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Sudan oil production has fallen by 45,000 barrels per day to 200,000 bpd after oil fields in Unity state were shut down due to fighting, the petroleum ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have temporarily shut down oil production in Unity state which was producing 45,000 barrels of oil per day,” Petroleum Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau told Reuters by telephone.

“We remain with Upper Nile (state) which is producing 200,000 barrels per day.” (Reporting by Carl Odera; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely)

