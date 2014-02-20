FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Sudan's oil output falls to about 170,000 bpd - official
February 20, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

S.Sudan's oil output falls to about 170,000 bpd - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s oil output fell to about 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, an oil ministry official said on Thursday, compared with a rate of 245,000 bpd before fighting erupted in December between rebels and government forces.

“The reduction has nothing to do with the fighting but more (to do with) technical issues,” said the official speaking on condition of anonymity. “We have had to rely on river transport for technical equipment for the last two months and you cannot guarantee safety on that channel.” (Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)

