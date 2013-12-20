Two Indian U.N. peacekeepers killed in South Sudan - U.N.

JUBA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two United Nations peacekeepers from India were killed and a third wounded on Thursday when a U.N. base in South Sudan was overrun by armed youths, U.N. spokesman Joe Contreras said on Friday.

Previous reports indicated three Indian peacekeepers died.

Contreras said two civilians were also killed when Lou Nuer youths breached a U.N. compound in Jonglei State. He could not confirm comments by presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny that 54 people from the ethnic Dinka group were killed in the raid. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair/Jeremy Gaunt)