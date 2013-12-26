FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African mediators say hold candid talks with South Sudan's Kiir
December 26, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

African mediators say hold candid talks with South Sudan's Kiir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - African mediators trying to broker a peace deal in South Sudan, after 12 days of fighting that has killed thousands, held constructive talks with President Salva Kiir, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom said.

“The meeting with the president (Kiir) ... was very constructive and very candid,” Adhanom, who was in Juba with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, told reporters on Thursday.

“The issues that we discussed were among others the cessation of hostilities, an immediate start of dialogue to settle the issue politically, the detainees who were suspects of the coup, and the fourth is the humanitarian crisis.”

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland

