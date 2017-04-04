More than 3,000 South Sudanese flee to Uganda after attack on border town -refugees

NGOMOROMO, Uganda, April 4 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 South Sudanese fled into neighbouring Uganda on Tuesday after government soldiers attacked the border town of Pajok, killing men, women and children indiscriminately, refugees said.

"If you ran, you got shot. If you got arrested you got slaughtered," said 35-year-old Lokang Jacky, drawing his index finger across his throat for emphasis.

Refugees and Ugandan intelligence officials said fighting started at 8:00 a.m. on Monday with a three-pronged assault on the town, which is normally home to 50,000 people.

"The town is completely empty," a pastor who gave his name as Mondaa said. "If they catch anybody, they will kill them."