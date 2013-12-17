FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN told up to 500 killed in South Sudan clashes - diplomats
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 17, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

UN told up to 500 killed in South Sudan clashes - diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations has received reports from local sources in South Sudan that between 400 and 500 people have been killed and up to 800 wounded in the latest violence in Africa’s youngest country, UN Security Council diplomats said on Tuesday.

“Two hospitals have recorded between 400 and 500 dead and (up to) 800 wounded,” a diplomat said on condition of anonymity, citing an estimate United Nations peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous gave during a closed-door briefing for the 15-member body.

Earlier on Tuesday, a South Sudanese health ministry official told Reuters that at least 26 people were dead after rival groups of soldiers started fighting in Juba on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Gunfire and blasts continued sporadically up to Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.