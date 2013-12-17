FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. orders some diplomats out of South Sudan because of unrest
December 17, 2013

U.S. orders some diplomats out of South Sudan because of unrest

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it ordered its non-essential officials to leave South Sudan because of violence, warned U.S. citizens not to visit and urged those already there to leave immediately.

In a travel warning, the State Department also said that its embassy in the capital, Juba, was suspending “normal operations until further notice and cannot provide routine consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

