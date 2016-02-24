FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says South Sudan leaders risk sanctions if peace deal fails
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Energy
February 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says South Sudan leaders risk sanctions if peace deal fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, and his rival Riek Machar, would face individual sanctions if they do not deliver on a peace deal.

“We’re very serious about that,” Kerry told a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on the State Department’s budget. “This is a critical moment for South Sudan’s survival and it’s important for people who hold themselves up to be leaders to actually lead,” he said.

Both sides in the South Sudanese conflict, under pressure from Washington, the United Nations and other powers, signed an initial peace deal in August and agreed to share out ministerial positions in January. But that deal has broken down repeatedly. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)

