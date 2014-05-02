FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Sudan's president commits to steps to end fighting - Kerry
May 2, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

S.Sudan's president commits to steps to end fighting - Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, May 2 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president is committed to taking measures to end more than four months of conflict in Africa’s newest country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Juba after meeting Salva Kiir.

Kerry also said Kiir was willing to travel to neighbouring Ethiopia, where peace talks are being held, possibly next week. Washington’s top diplomat said this would “hopefully” involve a meeting with rebel leader Riek Machar. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Richard Lough)

