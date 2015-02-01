FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan president and rebel leader sign "power sharing" deal
February 1, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

South Sudan president and rebel leader sign "power sharing" deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed a power sharing agreement on Monday, African diplomatic sources said, edging closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that has ravaged the world’s newest country.

Under the agreement, which the leaders signed shortly after midnight, Kiir would remain president in a new administration while Machar would be appointed vice president, two African diplomats who work for the regional IGAD bloc told Reuters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Dominic Evans

