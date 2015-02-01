South Sudan president and rebel leader sign "power sharing" deal

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed a power sharing agreement on Monday, African diplomatic sources said, edging closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that has ravaged the world’s newest country.

Under the agreement, which the leaders signed shortly after midnight, Kiir would remain president in a new administration while Machar would be appointed vice president, two African diplomats who work for the regional IGAD bloc told Reuters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.