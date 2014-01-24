FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan looters steal food to feed 220,000 for a month- UN
January 24, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

South Sudan looters steal food to feed 220,000 for a month- UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations World Food Programme estimates that it may have lost more than 3,700 tonnes of food in looting in South Sudan, enough to feed 220,000 people for a month, WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs said on Friday.

WFP’s warehouses in Malakal had been almost entirely emptied, she told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva. The agency was working to recover lost stocks wherever possible and trying to protect remaining stocks, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

