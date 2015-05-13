UPDATE 1-Southwest Airlines raises dividend, announces $1.5 bln buyback program

(Adds detail, industry background, byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

May 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co’s board of directors on Wednesday raised the company’s quarterly dividend and authorized a new $1.5 billion share buyback program, according to a news release.

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share, up from a previous dividend of 6 cents per share. Southwest estimated the new dividend payments will amount to $200 million annually, based on shares outstanding on May 11.

The low-cost carrier said the first $300 million of the planned $1.5 billion buyback would be accelerated but did not give a timeline for the repurchase program.

Strong demand for U.S. travel and cheap jet fuel have added millions of dollars to the balance sheets of U.S. airlines, including Southwest. Delta Air Lines Inc earlier on Wednesday announced plans to return $6 billion to its shareholders through 2017.

Southwest returned almost $1.1 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends last year.

“In recognition of our strong financial position, performance and cash flow outlook, the board’s actions today further reinforce our commitment to create value for our shareholders,” Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in the news release.

The Dallas-based also said it had decided that its firm orders for 31 aircraft from Boeing Co next year would be for the 737-800 model rather than the lower-capacity 737-700.

Based on those plans, the company estimated that it will spend about $1.1 billion to pay for aircraft purchases this year and between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion for 2016.

Southwest expects 2016 carrying capacity to be up 6 percent to 7 percent, a rise from an April forecast for a 5 percent increase.

The airline, taking into account aircraft it will retire, expects its fleet will number about 715 planes by the end of 2016.

Southwest shares were down nearly 1 percent at $41.87 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)