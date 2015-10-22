FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Air tops 3rd-qtr profit estimate, expects unit rev rise
October 22, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Southwest Air tops 3rd-qtr profit estimate, expects unit rev rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported third-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations, and forecast that unit revenue would rise in the fourth quarter year-over-year, bucking a months-long decline in the metric.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $584 million in the third quarter, a nearly 78 percent rise over the year prior. On an adjusted basis, profit was $623 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 92 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Southwest forecast that unit revenue would rise about 1 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the year prior.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
