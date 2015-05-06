FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southwest Airlines reaches tentative contract agreement with dispatchers
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines reaches tentative contract agreement with dispatchers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union 550, the union that represents its 250 dispatchers who help oversee flight operations.

The tentative deal provides “adjusted wage-scale increases” and would extend the dispatchers’ contract for four years, the company said in a statement. A majority of dispatchers must vote in favor of the contract in order to enact it, with a vote likely to occur before the end of May, company spokesman Bob Hughes said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.