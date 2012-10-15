FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines hires Babbitt as labor relations chief
October 15, 2012

Southwest Airlines hires Babbitt as labor relations chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines on Monday named Randy Babbitt, former head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, as senior vice president of labor relations to direct negotiation and communication with the 11 groups that represent most of the carrier’s workers.

In December 2011, Babbitt resigned as FAA administrator, a post he had held since June 2009, after he was charged with drunken driving in suburban Virginia. The charge was dismissed in May after a judge said police had no good cause to pull him over.

Babbitt was a pilot for 25 years for the former Eastern Airlines and served as president of the Air Line Pilots Association union.

