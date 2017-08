June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co will postpone delivery of 67 Boeing Co 737 Max 8 aircraft by as long as six years, Bloomberg reported.

The delivery will be shifted to 2023-2025 from 2019-2022, according to the report. (bloom.bg/28SOzrJ)

The carrier will delay $1.9 billion of spending on planes beyond 2020 to focus on technology and operational improvements, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)