Southwest would consider a new variant of Boeing 737 jet - COO
April 21, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Southwest would consider a new variant of Boeing 737 jet - COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co would “absolutely” consider a new version of Boeing Co’s 737 jet that the planemaker is said to be mulling, the budget airline’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said on a conference call with media on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Boeing is considering whether to build a replacement of the smallest 737 MAX jet that could fly farther and fend off competition from Bombardier Inc’s fledgling CSeries aircraft. Southwest only flies 737s from Boeing, and as of March 31, it had on order 346 new planes to be delivered through 2027 and options to buy 191 more.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
