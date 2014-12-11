UPDATE 1-Southwest CEO sees 2015 fuel cost of $2.30-$2.40/gallon

(New throughout, adds comments from executive and background)

By Jeffrey Dastin

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines expects its fuel cost to be $2.30 to $2.40 per gallon in 2015, based on current oil prices and the airline’s fuel hedging position, Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Thursday.

The cost could still fluctuate greatly, since it is not clear if oil price declines will continue or be reversed, Kelly said after a meeting of the Wings Club in New York City.

“That uncertainty I think is unsettling,” he said.

Benchmark Brent crude oil has fallen more than 44 percent since June. On Wednesday, Brent fell about 1 percent and settled $63.68 a barrel.

“If prices decline and they stay here, we will ultimately have a cut in supply because you’ll knock off the marginal players,” Kelly added.

Southwest has returned consecutive profit for 41 years in part through a successful hedging program. Hedging allowed the company to lock in inexpensive fuel before prices rose dramatically last decade.

Kelly said Southwest still actively manages its hedge book but declined to say whether the company now is adding to its position, instead noting, “never try to catch a falling knife.”

“If you’re trying to time the market... you better be careful.”

Potential layoffs in the oil and gas industry also could offset any benefits to the economy if consumers don’t spend the extra dollars that cheap oil has left in their pockets, he said.

Southwest was up about 1.06 percent Thursday afternoon to trade at $41.92.