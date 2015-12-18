Southwest sued for botched 2013 landing at New York airport

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A passenger who said he was seriously injured during a botched landing of a Southwest Airlines flight at a New York airport in 2013 filed a lawsuit against the carrier, his attorney said on Friday.

The suit filed by Kenneth Kochman in state supreme court in Queens County on Thursday comes after another Southwest jet slid off a runway in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, injuring at least nine people.

“This incident and the recent incident in Tennessee show that Southwest needs to step up its pilot training and maintenance procedures,” said Kochman’s attorney, Hunter Shkolnik.

Kochman said he sustained serious spinal injures on July 22, 2013, when a Southwest Boeing 737 skidded 2,175 feet on its nose during landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The plane, which was coming from Nashville, touched down on its front landing gear, which is not designed to take such weight. Nine people were injured.

Southwest fired the pilot of the plane and required the first officer to undergo additional training.

The National Transportation Safety Board said its investigation found no mechanical malfunctions on the aircraft.

Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the suit.