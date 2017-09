Jan 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co must make room for rival Delta Air Lines Inc in its gates at Dallas Love Field Airport, a U.S. district court ordered on Friday.

The decision lets Delta maintain its five daily flights between Atlanta and space-constrained Love Field, sparing the carrier from having to cancel the flights of thousands of passengers who have already booked their trips. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)