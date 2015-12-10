FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines saw "unusual" discounting by rivals in Nov. - CEO
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines saw "unusual" discounting by rivals in Nov. - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co saw a lot of “unusual” discounting by larger U.S. rivals after bookings were lower than expected for last-minute travel around Thanksgiving, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told reporters in New York Thursday.

The cheaper fares prompted the budget airline on Tuesday to lower its forecast for revenue per available seat mile in the fourth quarter to between flat and down a percent, from an earlier forecast of up 1 percent, compared to a year earlier, causing Southwest’s stock to fall 9 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

