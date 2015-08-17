U.S. FAA proposes $325,000 penalty against Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday proposed a $325,000 penalty against Southwest Airlines Co for allegedly operating a Boeing 737 that was not in compliance with federal regulations.

An FAA inspector in 2014 found that Southwest had wrongly recorded a temporary repair to the aircraft’s rear cargo door as a permanent fix, the regulator said in a statement.

Southwest has asked to meet with the FAA, the statement said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)