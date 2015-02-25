FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southwest pulls 128 jets out of service after missing inspection -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Southwest pulls 128 jets out of service after missing inspection -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co took about one-fifth of its fleet out of service late Tuesday, after failing to perform mandatory inspections on certain rudder systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The move affects 128 of the carrier's Boeing 737 aircraft, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FqUitG)

Several flights were canceled while officials from Southwest and the Federal Aviation Administration discussed plans to complete the maintenance checks and return the planes to service, the Journal said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Southwest or the FAA for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.