FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southwest to begin flights to Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Southwest to begin flights to Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it will start flights to Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica in July, its the first international flights under the Southwest brand.

The U.S. carrier currently offers flights to Mexico and the Caribbean through AirTran, which it acquired in 2011. The carrier has been revamping its reservations system so it can handle international bookings.

Starting July 1, Southwest will have nonstop flights between Atlanta and Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica; between Baltimore/Washington and Aruba, Nassau and Montego Bay; and between Orlando and Aruba and Montego Bay.

By year’s end, all current AirTran international flights will be converted to Southwest, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told a media conference that was broadcast over the Internet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.