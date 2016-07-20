FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Southwest Airlines says investigating technical issues
July 20, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Southwest Airlines says investigating technical issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co is investigating technical issues impacting all its online platforms, the company said in several Twitter posts.

Customers reported on Twitter that they could not check in to flights on the No.4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic. Its reservations website, www.southwest.com, appeared to not allow booking or check-in and had a notice saying, "We're working hard to get you where you want to be... Thank you for your patience." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Melissa Fares in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

