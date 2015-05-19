FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines expects passenger unit revenue drop this quarter
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines expects passenger unit revenue drop this quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday that it expects its passenger revenue per available seat mile, or PRASM, which measures sales relative to planes’ capacity, to decline this quarter.

The low-cost carrier forecast a PRASM drop of about 3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2014 as it adds available seat miles to new markets.

With more international flights from Houston and two new airport gates acquired in Dallas, Southwest said it expects capacity to increase 7 to 8 percent this year compared to 2014. It said the capacity rise will spill into 2016, with available seat miles forecast to grow some 6 to 7 percent that year.

The Dallas-based airline said it expects to pay about $2.10 per gallon of jet fuel this quarter. Its unit costs excluding fuel, profit-sharing and other special expenses are forecast to fall between 1 and 2 percent in the second quarter, and decline about 2 percent during all of 2015.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
