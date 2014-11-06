FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines expects better October growth than it had previously forecast
November 6, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Southwest Airlines expects better October growth than it had previously forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said Thursday that it expects its unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile, for October to grow at least three percent year over year, up from its estimate of two percent that it had forecast last month.

Investors are likely to welcome the announcement after many called its initial projection a “slow” start, in the words of JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker.

Southwest plans to announce its October traffic results on Nov 10. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

