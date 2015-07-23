UPDATE 2-Southwest expects demand, credit card plan to limit drop in unit revenue

(Adds share view, forecast, comments, changes headline)

July 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday forecast that strong U.S. demand and a new credit card agreement would help its unit revenue recover from a slump, sending the low-cost airline’s shares up more than 7 percent in early trading.

The Dallas-based carrier said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of efficiency which takes into account sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, to fall just 1 percent in the third quarter. Its unit revenue fell 4.7 percent in the second quarter.

The airline also trimmed its plans for capacity growth in 2016 to better match supply to demand.

The forecast third-quarter drop, which Southwest described as “modest” in a statement, relieved investors who were worried about prices falling in light of Southwest’s rapid expansion from its headquarters at Dallas Love Field Airport.

“Southwest continues to control the pricing dynamic in Dallas, and we believe fares will begin to increase as we lap their initial growth,” Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said in a research note.

For 2015, Southwest expects a capacity rise of about 7 percent.

Operating revenue is expected to increase about $400 million in the second half of 2015 largely because of an amended, co-branded credit card agreement with Chase Bank USA, Southwest said.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter revenue outlook,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in the statement. “Our development markets in Dallas... are remarkably strong, surpassing system average margins and returns.”

Rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc expect greater declines in unit revenue in the third quarter as a strong U.S. dollar has hurt their international businesses, which are far larger than Southwest‘s.

Southwest grew its second-quarter profit 31 percent from a year earlier to earn $608 million, driven in part by lower jet fuel costs. It earned $691 million on an adjusted basis, or $1.03 per diluted share, against analysts’ average estimate of $1.02 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel called the carrier’s forecast “much better than expected” and said, “the market will appreciate the lower capacity outlook (for 2016).”

The airline also forecast that unit costs will decline about 1 percent in the third quarter and about 2 percent for 2015 excluding fuel, profit-sharing and special expenses, compared to the same periods a year ago.

Shares were up 7.2 percent $37.65 in morning trading. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)