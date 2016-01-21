FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Air profit meets expectations; flat unit revenue seen
January 21, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Southwest Air profit meets expectations; flat unit revenue seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts’ expectations and said it expected first-quarter operating unit revenue to be unchanged from a year earlier.

The U.S. budget airline said it had earned $536 million in the fourth quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings rose 46 percent to $591 million, or 90 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average expected 90 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Southwest said its revenue as measured against flight capacity in the first quarter would be “in line” with a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
