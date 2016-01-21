Southwest Air profit meets expectations; flat unit revenue seen

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts’ expectations and said it expected first-quarter operating unit revenue to be unchanged from a year earlier.

The U.S. budget airline said it had earned $536 million in the fourth quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings rose 46 percent to $591 million, or 90 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average expected 90 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Southwest said its revenue as measured against flight capacity in the first quarter would be “in line” with a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)