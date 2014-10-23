FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines profit jumps 27 pct
October 23, 2014

Southwest Airlines profit jumps 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit as it boarded more passengers and benefitted from lower jet fuel costs.

Net income rose to $329 million, or 48 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $259 million or, 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the U.S. carrier earned 55 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $4.80 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

