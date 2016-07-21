FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines quarterly profit jumps 35 pct
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit jumps 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co's quarterly profit rose 35 percent as fuel costs fell and the budget airline flew fuller planes.

The carrier's net income increased to $820 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $608 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Southwest earned $1.19 per share.

Total operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to $5.38 billion.

The results come a day after Southwest halted all flight departures temporarily as it worked to resolve issues impacting multiple technology systems. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
