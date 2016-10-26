FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Southwest Airlines quarterly profit falls 33.6 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 26, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Southwest Airlines quarterly profit falls 33.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to say that total operating revenue declined 3.4 pct to $5.14 bln, not 5.14 pct to $5.32 bln)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co reported a 33.6 percent decline in quarterly profit, partly hurt by a technology outage in July.

The company's shares were down 6.7 percent at $39.15 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Net income declined to $388 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $584 million, or 88 cent per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f6S2WL)

Total operating revenue declined 3.4 percent to $5.14 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.