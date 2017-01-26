FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines quarterly profit drops 2.6 pct
January 26, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit drops 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co reported on Thursday a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the U.S. budget carrier's operating expenses swelled and the average passenger fare declined.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $522 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $ 536 million, a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 84 cents from 82 cents as the number of outstanding shares fell.

Excluding items, the company earned 75 cents per share as compared with 90 cents per share a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 2 percent to $5.08 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

