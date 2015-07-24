Southwest Airlines flight attendants reject tentative contract

July 24 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co flight attendants voted overwhelmingly against a tentative contract that would have raised wages but involved changes in work rules that many thought were burdensome, their union said Friday.

Some 87 percent of voting flight attendants rejected the tentative deal, according to the Transport Workers Union Local 556. The union said it will continue negotiations with Southwest on the contract, which became amendable more than two years ago. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)