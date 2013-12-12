FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest says it will offer international service
#Market News
December 12, 2013

BRIEF-Southwest says it will offer international service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co : * During remarks at Wings Club luncheon in New York monitored via webcast, CEO Gary Kelly says Southwest to announce schedule for international service in

January * Kelly says AirTran international flying will move into Southwest * Southwest will offer longhaul, nonstop flights out of Dallas once

Wright Amendment expires next year, add there will be service between Dallas

and New York * Southwest is not raising fares in response to industry move this week

to raise airfares * CEO Kelly says he personally is not in favor of passengers talking on cellphones in aircraft

cabin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
