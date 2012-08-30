FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Southwest Air names Romo finance chief as Wright retires
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Southwest Air names Romo finance chief as Wright retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that Tammy Romo will become chief financial officer on Sept. 20, succeeding Laura Wright, who is retiring.

Romo, 50, is the carrier’s senior vice president of planning. She joined Dallas-based Southwest in 1991 as manager of financial reporting and has held several other financial posts at the airline.

Wright, 52, said in a statement that she wanted to spend more time with family. She has worked at Southwest since 1988 and will stay with the company through year’s end to assist in the finance leadership transition.

Southwest shares were up 0.6 percent to $8.94 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.