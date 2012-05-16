UPDATE 1-Southwest Airlines and dispatchers end mediation

May 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said it reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) 550 for a new, five-year contract through November 2014.

The agreement will be presented to all Southwest Dispatchers after a final review and approval from the TWU 550 board of directors, the company said in a statement.

The current contract with the union, which represents more than 180 dispatchers working with Southwest, was amendable in November 2009.

Southwest Airlines said the TWU 550 membership will be given the full details of the agreement in the coming weeks.

In early 2011, the carrier sought assistance from the National Mediation Board (NMB) through the mediation process as defined by the Railway Labor Act.

Dispatchers are responsible for the safety of a flight journey. They make the decision to delay or cancel a flight, if conditions are not favourable for flying.