FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southwestern gets lower pipeline, gathering rates with Williams
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Southwestern gets lower pipeline, gathering rates with Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co, said on Thursday it and Williams Companies Inc have negotiated lower rates to gather, transport and process natural gas it produces in West Virginia in exchange for some new business for the pipeline operator.

Pipeline operators, once seen as more insulated from commodity price swings by fixed-fee contracts, are now taking price cuts from customers who have seen cash flows sapped by the 20-month crude oil downturn.

Southwestern, which has operations in the U.S. Northeast, said the rate reductions will reduce its costs by over $35 million this year.

In exchange, Williams will get additional gathering rights on some of Southwestern’s acreage in parts of the Utica and Marcellus shale.

Chesapeake Energy Corp, which has also won price reductions from Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams, said on Wednesday that is was aggressively pursuing new deals with its pipeline operators.

Southwestern also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.1 billion, or $5.58 per share, compared with a profit of $312 million, or 89 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.