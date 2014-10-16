Southwestern Energy to buy certain oil and gas assets for $5.37 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Southwestern Energy Co said it would acquire certain oil and gas assets in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania from Chesapeake Energy Corp for about $5.37 billion.

The acquired assets include 256 operated and producing wells and 179 non-operated wells.

Average net daily production from these properties was about 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent in September, consisting of 184,000 Mcf of gas, 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 5,000 barrels of condensate, Chesapeake said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)